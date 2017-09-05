'Star Wars 9' director Colin Trevorrow also fired by Lucasfilm

It seems the “Star Wars” movies can’t seem to catch a break when it comes to finding directors. Disney and Lucasfilm announced on Tuesday that they’ve parted ways with Colin Trevorrow and will seek a new director for the yet untitled “Star Wars: Episode IX.”

The news came from the official “Star Wars” website, where a statement on the matter was posted to the public.

“Lucasfilm and Colin Trevorrow have mutually chosen to part ways on ‘Star Wars: Episode IX.’ Colin has been a wonderful collaborator throughout the development process but we have all come to the conclusion that our visions for the project differ,” it read. “We wish Colin the best and will be sharing more information about the film soon.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Trevorrow’s role with the film has been in question following the poor reception of his movie “The Book of Henry” as well as various script problems. Sources tell the outlet that the director’s working relationship with Lucasfilm head Kathleen Kennedy became unmanageable.

This isn’t the first time that the “Star Wars” franchise has had creative differences with Lucasfilm. Recently, Ron Howard was brought in to helm the upcoming spinoff film focused on the adventures of a young Han Solo.

According to Variety, conflicts between directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller and Kennedy lead to the duo being outed from the project. The difference was reportedly over creative control of the movie, with the directing duo hoping to add a comedic spin to the Han Solo character and open the project up to an improvisational element. Lucasfilm and the writers allegedly had a different idea for the execution of the standalone film.

There’s no word yet on who will replace Trevorrow on the project, which will be a follow up to “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” and complete the trilogy started by “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.”