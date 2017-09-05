'Goonies' star Martha Plimpton says she had her 'best abortion' in Seattle

Actress Martha Plimpton was cheered on by an audience after boasting she had her "best" abortion in Seattle.

In a video shot in June just gaining wider attention, the actress was being interviewed by controversial author Dr. Willie Parker at a #ShoutYourAbortion event in Seattle, when she told the audience of having her first abortion at age 19.

"Seattle has some particular significance for me for lots of reasons,” the actress said at the Town Hall event. "I’ve got a lot of family here, some of whom are here in the audience tonight. I also had my first abortion here at the Seattle Planned Parenthood!"

The 46-year-old followed up her story with a loud "Yay" as the audience cheered her on.

She added, "Notice I said 'first'...and I don’t want Seattle — I don’t want you guys to feel insecure, it was my best one."

The audience continued to laugh at Plimpton's story.

"Heads and tails above the rest," she said. "If I could Yelp review it, I totally would. And if that doctor’s here tonight, I don’t remember you at all, I was 19. I was 19, but I thank you nonetheless."

Some took to Twitter to react to Plimpton's remarks.

Disgusting. No more a @MarthaPlimpton fan. — Jennifer Tuttle (@jenslust4life) September 5, 2017

You brag about having abortions? And you think that is 'sane'? — Trevor Polas (@trevorh321) September 5, 2017

That's disgusting and disturbing not just b/c of her attitude but the crowd actually applauding this mess! Downfall of society! — spazmom (@wileyspazmom) September 5, 2017

SICK!!! — C Tomme (@CTomme2) September 5, 2017

@MarthaPlimpton It's one thing to be pro-choice and entirely another thing to "brag" about your abortions and "be proud" of them. — BigGov'tSucks (@ru4realdoe) September 5, 2017

A rep for Plimpton did not immediately return Fox News' request for comment.