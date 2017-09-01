Netflix's 'Disjointed' starring Kathy Bates is Rotten Tomatoes' lowest-reviewed series of summer

Netflix’s stoner comedy “Disjointed” was not lighting anyone’s fire this summer, according to critics. The newly released Netflix show became the lowest-reviewed series this summer on Rotten Tomatoes.

The show stars Academy Award-winner Kathy Bates and follows her character who runs a medical marijuana dispenser. Netflix ordered 20 episodes and released 10 of them on Aug. 25.



Rotten Tomatoes created a list of the summer’s newest releases based on reviews. “Disjointed” received a low 13 percent approval rating. Other low contenders on the list include “Friends from College” and “Gypsy.”

One of the summer's big hits was Aziz Ansari’s Emmy Award-winning series “Master of None.” Netflix's “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” was also well-recieved.

“Disjointed,” which was created by the “Big Bang Theory’s” Chuck Lorre, received abysmal reviews upon release with The New York Times calling it “a mess of a comedy that doesn’t feel as if it belongs anywhere.”