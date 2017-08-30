'Game of Thrones' musical cameos: From Ed Sheeran to Coldplay

Ed Sheeran made waves - and drew online scorn - for his cameo on the season 7 premiere of “Game of Thrones” in July - but he’s far from the first musician to appear on the program.

From Mastodon to Coldplay, here are some of the famous musicians who have been seen on the hit fantasy show. Spoilers below.

Snow Patrol singer Gary Lightbody

Lightbody popped up in the show’s third season, a few years after the Snow Patrol song “Chasing Cars” hit number 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2006.

He appeared among a group of men on horseback singing “The Bear and the Maiden Fair” who escort prisoners Jaime Lannister and Brienne of Tarth in “Walk of Punishment,” which aired in April 2013, Time noted.

Lightbody tweeted a photo of his “Game of Thrones” costume back in 2012. “Can’t say much just it’s no pivotal role. Fun!” he wrote at the time.

Coldplay drummer Will Champion

One of the British rock band’s members, Will Champion, also turned up in the third season, when he was seen banging a drum at Edmure Tully’s ill-fated wedding, in the episode titled “The Rains of Castamere.”

GAME OF THRONES SEASON 7 ED SHEERAN CAMEO UPSET SOME FANS

Sigur Rós

The Icelandic band played musicians during the wedding between King Joffrey and Margaery Tyrell in the fourth season. Their performance of the song “The Rains of Castamere” is cut short by Joffrey, who throws coins and yells, “Off you go!”

Band member Georg Holm said in a statement to Rolling Stone, “The meanest person in television history, King Joffrey, is played by the sweetest guy Jack Gleeson. It was a brilliant ‘hurry up and wait’ time for us and we would do it again in a heartbeat.”

Mastodon

In the season five episode “Hardhome,” members of American metal band Mastodon had cameos.

Band member Brann Dailor told Pitchfork that “to be wildlings murdered and then brought back to life by White Walkers was beyond amazing.”

“I watched my best friends Brent [Hinds] and Bill [Kelliher], murdered right in front of me as I myself was stabbed in the stomach and had my throat slit multiple times, and I didn’t mind at all,” he said.

Dailor also popped up in the seventh season premiere. “You guys! I was on TV last night!!” he wrote on Instagram, sharing a video grab of his appearance.

You guys!! I was on TV last night!! The newest episode of @gameofthronesnotofficial is centered around my character, I guy who walks very slow, oops, hope I didn't spoil anything for anyone. A post shared by Brann Dailor (@creamale) on Jul 17, 2017 at 1:17pm PDT

Dailor, Hinds, and Kelliher all appeared in the seventh season finale, “The Dragon and the Wolf,” as wights in an undead army, the Independent reported.

'GAME OF THRONES' SPEAKS OUT ABOUT ED SHEERAN'S CAMEO IN SEASON PREMIERE

Ed Sheeran

Sheeran played a singing Lannister soldier in the season seven premiere, titled “Dragonstone.” Sheeran was cast to surprise “Game of Thrones” actress Maisie Williams, who is a fan of the musician, the Daily Beast reported.

“Dragonstone” director Jeremy Podeswa told the publication of Sheeran, “He is a lovely person; he’s really down-to-earth. If you didn't know that he was a pop star or an entertainer of any kind, you would think he’s just one of the guys.”

A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on Jul 16, 2017 at 8:46pm PDT

Sheeran has shared several photos showing him in costume, including a photo of him with Williams and Podeswa.

Bastille

Band member Kyle Simmons and Bastille’s tour manager Dick Meredith also had visible cameos in the seventh season finale as part of the undead army, the Independent reported. The remainder of the band may have been in the background or cut, it said.

Bastille lead singer Dan Smith posted a photo of the band in costume on Twitter Wednesday, saying, “This was a fun day.”

