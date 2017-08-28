ESPN reportedly benches Ryen Russillo after naked arrest

Ryen Russillo will be back.

The ESPN Radio and ESPN News host has not been on the airwaves since his Wednesday arrest and will not be heard again until Sept. 5 as he serves a suspension, a source told The New York Post.

But he will return to “The Ryen Russillo Show,” ESPN said in a statement, after a “highly intoxicated” Russillo entered a Wyoming condo and refused to leave, according to the police report.

Russillo was found naked, with just his pants around his ankles and “bloodshot eyes and slurred speech,” Jackson police said after arresting him for criminal entry.

“He was obviously intoxicated and the only thing he said was that he was getting his stuff,” police told the Jackson Hole News & Guide.

ESPN will be giving another chance to Russillo, a popular radio host formerly teamed with Danny Kanell and once part of Scott Van Pelt’s “SVP and Russillo Show.” The 42-year-old has been a radio host with the Worldwide Leader since 2009.

