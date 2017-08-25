Naomi Campbell calls out British Vogue for lack of diversity

A post shared by Naomi Campbell (@iamnaomicampbell) on Aug 22, 2017 at 4:23am PDT

Naomi Campbell criticized British Vogue after it published a photo of its very white editorial staff in its September issue.

“This is the staff photo . . . under the previous editor” Alexandra Schulman, Campbell captioned the pic on Instagram. “Looking forward to an inclusive and diverse staff now that [Edward Enninful] is the editor.”

Campbell’s a contributing editor under Enninful, who started on Aug. 1. Changes included firing Vogue vet Lucinda Chambers, who wrote an essay slamming the mag.