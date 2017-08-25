'90 Day Fiance's' Paola and Russ get into heated fight

Russ and Paola are still fighting over the Colombian model's career.

In an exclusive sneak peek of the first part of the "90 Day Fiance" tell-all special, Paola is asked if she would accept more modeling gigs that required her to dress in risque outfits.

"If I'm getting paid really good, of course," she says in the clip.

RUSS FORBIDS PAOLA FROM WEARING SEXY LINGERIE IN MUSIC VIDEO

Her husband Russ is not happy with his wife's answer. Throughout the season, the married couple fought over Paola's career choice.

Paola is then asked by the tell-all host if she thinks she has to choose between her husband and her career.

"I'm tired of that," she says. "[I] don't take so many jobs because [of Russ]."

PAOLA REGRETS TOPLESS PHOTO SHOOT

"Your life is so rough," Russ tells his wife sarcastically.

At this point, Paola jumps up and yells, "F--k you Russ... Why am I even married to you?"

