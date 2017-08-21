Victoria Beckham in tears over son Brooklyn leaving for college

Victoria Beckham had a difficult time sending her son off to college.

The British star shared a picture of herself crying while hugging her oldest son Brooklyn.

"We are all so proud of you Brooklyn. Amazing A level results and off to college. We love you so much and will miss you," Beckham wrote adding the hashtag "yesiamcrying."

A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Aug 18, 2017 at 12:26pm PDT

The 43-year-old looked like a proud mom while wishing her son good luck before he goes to college.

Brooklyn's younger brother Romeo, 14, also penned a note to his big sibling.

"Brooklyn, I am going to miss u sooooo much xx I am so proud of you and can't believe you have come this far! Good luck in New York."

A post shared by Romeobeckham (@romeobeckham) on Aug 18, 2017 at 8:24am PDT

Brooklyn told GQ earlier this month about his move to New York City.

"I'm nervous, and my mum’s upset about me leaving,”he said adding, "but it’s really exciting. I kind of live in the moment. I don’t think people in New York will annoy me, and I feel like when I go there, I’ll meet lifelong friends. Stuff like that."