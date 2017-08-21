'Game of Thrones' Season 7 finale predictions

It's been a wild ride so far. Jon and Daenerys finally met. Jorah was healed of his greyscale. The Starks all finally came home (and thanks to sibling conflict are more interesting than ever), Gendry is no longer rowing, Littlefinger is still scheming and the big one just about no one saw coming; The Night King now has a pet dragon.

The big question for the season finale is, what happens next? Here are some predictions for where things might go.