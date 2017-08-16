Taylor Swift trial: DJ David Muller 'not pleased' with verdict

The former Denver radio host accused of groping Taylor Swift said after losing his civil case he was "not pleased" with the verdict.

"I was not pleased with the verdict, but I wasn't surprised," David Mueller told the Associated Press. He said he felt going to court was his only option.

Mueller said he realized the case was heavily in Swift's favor, but he needed to defend his innocence. "I knew that I couldn't go on with my life without representing myself. I'm never going to back down," he said.

Mueller says "someone he knew" suggested he pull out of the case early. But he refused.

JURY REACHES DECISION IN SWIFT GROPING TRIAL

"I wanted to see it through. I thought let the jury decide," Mueller said.

Mueller had sued Swift, saying the allegation cost him his career and his reputation. He said Monday after a jury found in the pop star's favor that he has been trying to clear his name for the past four years.

Swift countersued for assault and battery and sought a symbolic $1 and the chance to stand up for other women.

A jury determined that Mueller had groped Swift. Jurors also found that Swift's mother, Andrea Swift, and radio liaison, Frank Bell, were within their rights to contact Mueller's bosses about the allegation.

After the jury sided with her Monday, the singer sent out a statement thanking her team for fighting for her and "anyone who feels silenced by a sexual assault."

TAYLOR SWIFT'S TRIAL IN COLORADO DJ GROPING CASE EXPLAINED

The singer also sent flowers to a Denver company that created colorful signs out of Post-its of her song lyrics like "Fearless" and "Begin Again" in its windows during her trial.

The singer sent the team at Craftsy, an online site for crafts, an assortment of flowers Tuesday with a note thanking the company for "brightening my day for every day I was in Denver."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.