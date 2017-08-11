Cooking with 'Friends': Jamie Colby's back-home Bolognese

JAMIE COLBY’S BACK HOME BOLOGNESE

Ingredients:

1 lb. ground bison

¼ c. olive oil

4 cloves fresh garlic, chopped

Salt and pepper to taste

1 large onion, chopped

1 red, yellow or orange bell pepper, chopped

1 green pepper, chopped

1 can diced low-sodium tomatoes

1 can low-sodium black beans

1 jar low-sodium tomato sauce (Franco Rinaldi recommended)

1 bag fresh spinach

1 pint sliced mushrooms

Garnishes:

Fresh basil for the bolognese

Grated cheese and diced scallions for chili and nachos

Tortilla Chips for nachos



Instructions:

Spray an extra-large deep fry pan with olive oil spray, and then add the olive oil, garlic, onions and peppers. Cook until softened. Add salt and pepper to taste.

Once cooked, add mushrooms, black beans and then the ground bison. Chop bison apart with a spatula. Add the spinach and tomatoes and allow to simmer covered. Check frequently. The bison is so lean it cooks quickly. Stir frequently.