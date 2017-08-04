Steve Harvey addresses leaked memo scandal: 'I can't write'

Steve Harvey is way ahead of all your jokes about his recently leaked memo. Speaking to reporters on Thursday to promote his upcoming talk show “Steve,” the comedian addressed the recent controversy with his typical humor.

In May, an angry memo the "Family Feud" host sent to his staff was leaked.

“I learned two things from that email. One, I can't write. And two, I should never write," Harvey said laughing about the letter that demanded he not be approached by his staff -- especially while he is in his dressing room.

Harvey blamed the leak on a staffer who was allegedly upset about not being moved from Chicago to Los Angeles to work on the host's new show. According to The Hollywood Reporter, showrunner Shane Farley said that the majority of the staff was not selected to make the move to L.A. -- roughly 10 out of 60 people were chosen.

"The email was out there," Harvey told the crowd at the Television Critics Association summer press tour. "It wasn't that big a deal to me... I'm not really a mean-spirited guy; I'm a real congenial guy, you know, people who know me."

Harvey host shows like ABC’s “Celebrity Family Feud,” “Funderdome” and NBC’s “Little Big Shots” spinoff “Forever Young.”

Harvey is getting ready to leave behind his successful syndicated talk show “The Steve Harvey Show” for a revamped version called “Steve,” that will put more of an emphasis on celebrity interviews.

“Steve” premieres September 5th on NBC.

Fox News' Blanche Johnson contributed to this report.