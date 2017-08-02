Sofia Vergara, 45, poses completely nude

Sofia Vergara recently turned 45 on July 10th and she’s proudly flaunting her birthday suit.

The “Modern Family” star posed completely nude for Women’s Health’s Naked 2017 issue. And the highest-paid television star in the world claimed flaunting her curves is a breeze.

“I’ve always been very comfortable with my body,” the actress told the magazine. “You know, I’m Latin so we grow up going to the beach in a G-string. I used to do work for the Latin market in my 20s. Like I would do calendar shoots, very sexy and everything. And you know things have changed… how much you take care of yourself is a reality. We all age and you have to embrace it.”

However, Vergara admitted she was a bit nervous about upcoming photo shoot. Right before, Vergara was filming “Bent” in Rome and “ate like an animal.” She wasn’t exercising and then two days before the shoot, she came home with pneumonia. Looking over at photos of potential poses sent by the creative team also didn’t help.

“They’re all of tall models holding their boobs with one arm,” she said. “But I can barely cover my boobs with two arms — I’m a 32-triple-D! My boobs are real, and I had a baby. If I grab them, I can’t even cover the nipple!”

These days, Vergara is attempting to have a regular fitness routine, but even she gets tempted to stay in bed.

“Like I find any excuse not to do it,” she said. “[I’m also] Taking a couple of yoga classes. I’m very bad at it. I don’t have much patience. So I’m always trying to find something that I can do.”

Vergara did say it’s gotten easier for women like her to proudly embrace their shape in front of cameras.

“It’s not just the Barbie doll on the cover,” she said. “It’s real women. So it’s getting better. I think before it was a little bit more strict to how women were supposed to look.”

The September 2017 issue of Women’s Health hits newsstands August 8.