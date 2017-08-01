'Dunkirk' critics mocked for slamming the movie's cast

"Dunkirk" may be winning at the box office, but it can't catch a break with some critics.

The Christopher Nolan-directed film was accused last week of whitewashing and now a new review of the movie in Marie Claire called out the film for being too male-centric.

"Dunkirk felt like an excuse for men to celebrate maleness — which apparently they don't get to do enough," Marie Claire's Mehera Bonner wrote in her review.

Bonner added that while she does not need all movies to feature "strong female leads," "Dunkirk" "screams 'men-only'" and Nolan should have made a movie about either women or "any other marginalized group."

Bonner's criticism was mocked online by various news outlets and Twitter users, who felt her critique missed the mark and ignored historical facts, with many pointing out that a film about World War II soldiers would inevitably feature a male cast.

Possibly the grossest bit of feminist virtue signalling I've seen this year. https://t.co/aVGnV6Aj40 — Sweetness and Life. (@katy_red) July 29, 2017

Your review spits on the heroism and self-sacrifice of every man on that beach. — Karen davis hill (@HillKarend) July 29, 2017

Sorry history offends your feminity. I bet those boys who died that day would rather have been celebrating their maleness in other ways. — JR (@Justmyvoice21) July 29, 2017

You do realise it was based on reality don't you.... unless you think they should have thrown a few T-Rex's in to pep it up a bit.... 🙄🙄 — Helen (@Hells4Heroes) July 29, 2017

Sounds like an excuse for you to whine about the existence of another gender and ignore history. — Keith Barrett (@KeithBarrett) July 30, 2017

Nolan's World War II drama tells the story of thousands of Allied troops being forced onto the beaches of Dunkirk after the invasion of France by Nazi Germany.

The movie also was previously slammed for having too many white cast members.

Several critics accused "Dunkirk" of whitewashing for leaving out soldiers from the Royal Indian Army Services Corp companies from the film for their contribution to the war efforts.