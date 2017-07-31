WWE star John Cena joins 'Transformers' spinoff about Bumblebee

As the “Transformers” franchise loses its steam, the new spinoff film is drawing some star power from the world of wrestling. It’s been confirmed that the “Bumblebee” spinoff will be led by one of the WWE’s biggest stars.

John Cena confirmed on Twitter that he has officially been tapped to star alongside Hailee Steinfeld in Paramount’s action-packed “Transformers” spinoff. The film will center around the yellow VW bug, Bumblebee, as he seeks refuge in a California junkyard in 1987, before the events of the first film. As The Hollywood Reporter notes, Cena is an older member of an otherwise younger-leaning cast that includes Jorge Lendeborg, Jason Drucker, Abby Quinn, Rachel Crow, Ricardo Hoyos and Gracie Dzienny.

As Variety notes, Cena has a lot of weight to carry on his shoulders. It’s been confirmed that the “Bumblebee” spinoff film is set to open on Dec. 21, 2018, the same week as DC Comics’ “Aquaman,” an untitled project from Fox and James Cameron’s Lightstorm Entertainment. Additionally, the previous week will see the release of highly anticipated titles like the animated “Spider-Man” movie as well as “Mary Poppins Returns.”