Miley Cyrus: My sister Noah spit in my mouth

Miley Cyrus revealed that sharing the stage with younger sister Noah proved to be an unforgettable experience.

The 24-year-old singer participated in iHeartRadio’s “Ask Anything” chat on Saturday where she candidly described various aspects of her life to curious fans.

When one viewer asked what is was like to sing with the 17-year-old performer, Cyrus said it was enjoyable until things got weird.

“We had fun, we played with water guns, we kind of sang with each other, but afterwards… she spit on me,” said Cyrus. “She actually spit in my mouth as I was speaking… so that wasn’t fun. But she learned that behavior from me.”

In 2016, Noah told Rolling Stone her older sibling has been a supportive mentor who has given her no-nonsense advice on being in the public eye.

“Miley always says, ‘Don’t ever look yourself up or read your comments, ‘cause you’re gonna see stuff that you don’t want to see,’” she said. “That’s the best advice ever. If it’s making me happy, then it’s working.”