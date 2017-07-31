'Game of Thrones' Season 7, episode 4 predictions: Where will the war go next?

Daenerys has had enough. She’s lost her ironborn naval fleet and has been outsmarted by Cersei and Jaime at Casterly Rock. That leaves her with precious few options, except those three dragons flying in circles above Dragonstone. Hey, those might be useful.

The question is, where does she send them? To Casterly Rock where the Unsullied are now cut off? Or, does she fly to Highgarden, where the Kingslayer and his army are. Expect her to go on Offense. Jaime and his newfound fortune for the Iron Bank of Braavos are in for a surprise.