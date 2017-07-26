'Game of Thrones' Season 7, episode 3 photos released teasing intense meeting and a battle

As HBO’s “Game of Thrones” Season 7 continues to dominate the water cooler conversation, the network has released some teasers for the upcoming episode. The interesting snaps give fans a brief look at what they can expect from Season 7, episode 3, titled “The Queen’s Justice.”

As many expected, it seems episode 3 will see the highly anticipated meeting of Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen. The snaps show Jon and his trusty advisor, Ser Davos, arriving on what appears to be the shores of Dragonstone for their meeting with the queen.

Related Image Expand / Collapse

Other shots seem to depict the duo facing the queen on her makeshift throne. Obviously they have a lot to talk about, with the white walkers coming and Jon claiming a good portion of the kingdom Daenerys wants to rule.

Related Image Expand / Collapse

Related Image Expand / Collapse

Perhaps the most interesting photos are those of Grey Worm and Tyrion Lannister. As mentioned during last week’s episode, it’s the Hand of the Queen’s idea to send Grey Worm and his army to conquer the Lannister stronghold of Casterly Rock. The first image shows Tyrion looking apprehensive around some of the Dothraki forces. As fans know, the horse army does not usually come on screen unless there’s some good fighting to be had. Additionally, Grey Worm is seen in full armor suited up for battle. Perhaps viewers will finally be treated to their first look at the Lannister’s home as it falls to ruin?

Related Image Expand / Collapse

Related Image Expand / Collapse

Other teaser images for the upcoming episode include Sansa Stark talking to Littlefinger as well as Varys seemingly giving counsel to both Daenerys and Melisandre.

Related Image Expand / Collapse

Related Image Expand / Collapse

“Game of Thrones” Season 7, episode 3 airs Sunday.