Abby Lee Miller displays bizarre behavior in TV special before reporting to prison

Disgraced Abby Lee Miller was a hot mess before she began serving her sentence for bankruptcy fraud, the Tuesday night Lifetime special "Dance Moms: Abby Tells All" revealed.

'The View's Jedediah Bila interviewed the former "Dance Moms" teacher and reality TV cameras followed Miller in the two weeks before she had to report to prison.

Miller was sentenced to one year and one day in federal prison after she plead guilty to not reporting an international monetary transaction and one count of concealing bankruptcy assets.

The special showed that Miller, 50, was desperately afraid of going behind bars.

"If I'm thinking about it every minute, I'm crying my eyes out," Miller told Bila. But she vowed to make the most of her time before surrendering, saying, "I want to eat the food that I like, swim every day…I've got a lot of living to do in the next two weeks."

Cameras showed the star famed for yelling at her girl dance students visiting her bariatrics doctor Michael Russo after he had removed 80 percent of her stomach in April 2017.

Miller admitted she hadn't been dieting: "I've been eating what I like, what I'm going to miss," before prison.

Dr. Russo said that was okay and she sighed, "I doubt there's a salad bar," behind bars.

The doctor told her she'd lost 30 pounds, and later, Miller said to Bila that she was trying to follow a vegan diet and remembered how her late father "was tough on me…about [my] weight." He told her, "Stop eating! You're eating like you're going to the electric chair."

Although Miller obviously didn't face the chair for her crime, she was still unhappy about her sentence of 366 days in federal prison and appeared to blame others, whining to Bila, "I made lots of mistakes, the number one being trusting other people with my money."

Miller was accused of hiding money in secret accounts during bankruptcy. But she claimed in the interview that she had permission for multiple accounts.

"I’m not this horrible, evil person! I just made mistakes and I was stupid! I thought I was paying everybody back," Miller said.

Miller also admitted she was disappointed that her most famous "Dance Moms" kid, Maddie Ziegler, 14, and Ziegler's mother, now don't speak to her.

"That's not the kid I raised," she said of the girl she treated like a daughter.

Ziegler wrote a memoir in which she never mentioned her longtime dance coach but Miller said without her guidance, "I don't think she would be where she is today…I hope that she doesn't forget the good times."

The reality TV star sobbed at the prospect about having nothing when she came out of jail, even though a friend had agreed to run her Los Angeles dance studio for her.

Miller visited a prison consultant who advised her on what the experience would be like and cried about being handed prison clothes, "What if they don't fit?"

Then Miller's closest female friends shared a last supper with her the night before she had to go to jail.

"The khaki things scare me, they don't have a pool," Miller complained to pals about her upcoming ordeal. "I don't know if they're going to have a bra that fits me.

"I'm going to be a hot mess."

And she certainly was the morning she left for the jail in Victorville, Calif.

Miller broke down in hysterical tears as she bid pals goodbye and then was driven away in a van.

The TV star had brought leftover macaroni salad in a big Tupperware container and started eating it in the van with a napkin after forgetting her fork.

A friend handed Miller a plastic spoon so she could eat properly before having to check in.

Then, at the prison, cameras were abruptly shut off as the special ended.