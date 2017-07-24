Scott Disick: 'I just like sex, but I'm not a sex addict'

After tolerating years of tabloids labelling him a sex addict he’s set the record straight, explaining he’s not an addict — he simply has a “gargantuan” appetite for sex.

“I would say I think it’s a little rude that everybody keeps addressing me as a sex addict,” the 34-year-old told E! News.

“I just like sex, but I’m not a sex addict. I said that in a humorous, joking fashion on the show ('Keeping Up with the Kardashians') and now I’m getting billed as one, and it’s not the case. I do like sex, but I am not an addict.”

Asked if he has a healthy sexual appetite, he replied: “(I have) A gargantuan appetite, but not an addict!”

The controversial party boy has three kids with his ex Kourtney Kardashian. While their relationship has been on and off for years, his womanizing ways are constantly making tabloid headlines.

In recent months, he was pictured groping Bella Thorne while they sunbaked together in Cannes.

Addressing the rumors of their relationship, Disick told E! News: “We have nothing to do with each other romantically.”

This article originally appeared in news.com.au.