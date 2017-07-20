entertainment

Jada Pinkett Smith reveals drug-dealing past

In this June 25, 2017, file photo, Jada Pinkett Smith arrives at the BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Smith told SiriusXM radio in an interview Wednesday, July 19, 2017, that she was a drug dealer when she first met Tupac Shakur in high school in Baltimore in the late 1980s.

Jada Pinkett Smith revealed she was a drug dealer when she first met late rapper Tupac Shakur.

The actress opened up about her past and her relationship with Shakur on SiriusXM radio Wednesday.

"I haven't really told the whole story," Smith admitted. "When we first met, I was a drug dealer. Yes."

The 45-year-old was reluctant to more reveal more details about her drug-dealing past because she is planning on writing a book about it soon.

FILE- In this Sept. 4, 1996 file photo, Rapper Tupac Shakur arrives at New York's Radio City Music Hall for the 13th Annual MTV Video Music Awards. A New York judge has stopped on Tuesday, July 18, 2017, an impending auction of pop star Madonna's personal items, including a love letter from Shakur, her former boyfriend. (AP Photo/Todd Plitt, File) Expand / Collapse

In this Sept. 4, 1996 file photo, Rapper Tupac Shakur arrives at New York's Radio City Music Hall for the 13th Annual MTV Video Music Awards.  (AP)

She and Shakur were high school classmates in Baltimore. She says she changed her life after "something very bad" happened, but didn't give details. She says God saved her, but for Shakur "that just never happened."

Smith says their relationship "was about survival" and wasn't romantic.

Shakur was fatally shot in Las Vegas in 1996. The killing remains unsolved.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

