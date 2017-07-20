Jada Pinkett Smith reveals drug-dealing past

Jada Pinkett Smith revealed she was a drug dealer when she first met late rapper Tupac Shakur.

The actress opened up about her past and her relationship with Shakur on SiriusXM radio Wednesday.

"I haven't really told the whole story," Smith admitted. "When we first met, I was a drug dealer. Yes."

The 45-year-old was reluctant to more reveal more details about her drug-dealing past because she is planning on writing a book about it soon.

She and Shakur were high school classmates in Baltimore. She says she changed her life after "something very bad" happened, but didn't give details. She says God saved her, but for Shakur "that just never happened."

Smith says their relationship "was about survival" and wasn't romantic.

Shakur was fatally shot in Las Vegas in 1996. The killing remains unsolved.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.