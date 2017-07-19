WWE's Shane McMahon makes emergency helicopter landing off NY coast

A helicopter carrying the son of World Wrestling Entertainment CEO Vince McMahon made an emergency landing off the coast of New York Wednesday.

Shane McMahon was on board the Robinson R44 helicopter when the pilot was forced to land in the Atlantic Ocean off Long Island's Gilgo Beach about 10:30 a.m. Shane McMahon confirmed he was on the aircraft and was safe.

"I'd like to thank the man upstairs for looking out this morning & thanks to pilot Mario, Suffolk County Marine Bureau & Babylon Coast Guard," McMahon tweeted.

The helicopter took off from Westchester County Airport in White Plains, N.Y., and the pilot had issued a mayday call before making the emergency landing, Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement to Fox News. A commercial flight that was heading to John F. Kennedy International Airport heard the call and notified controllers at the radar facility.

McMahon, who is also a WWE executive, told reporters after the incident he heard a "bang" and then was told they would have to make an emergency landing. He was heading to West Hampton to visit family.

"It was very unnerving, but [the pilot] was super calm, which made me super calm," McMahon said, adding that he's "very relieved" about the safe landing.

McMahon's mother is Linda McMahon, who heads the Small Business Administration in President Donald Trump's White House.

It's unclear what caused the crash at this time.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.