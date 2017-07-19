'Game of Thrones' Creators Get New HBO Drama Series 'Confederate'

The Game of Thrones creators, David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, have set up their follow-up series at HBO!

The cable company announced on Wednesday that they have picked up Benioff and Weiss' original new series, Confederate.

The drama will chronicle the events leading to the Third American Civil War, taking place in an alternate timeline, where the southern states have successfully seceded from the Union, giving rise to a nation in which slavery remains legal and has evolved into a modern institution.

Per the synopsis, "The story follows a broad swath of characters on both sides of the Mason-Dixon Demilitarized Zone ��� freedom fighters, slave hunters, politicians, abolitionists, journalists, the executives of a slave-holding conglomerate and the families of people in their thrall."

"We have discussed Confederate for years, originally as a concept for a feature film," said Benioff and Weiss in a statement. "But our experience on Thrones has convinced us that no one provides a bigger, better storytelling canvas than HBO."

Benioff and Weiss will write the series, as well as serve as showrunners, and executive produce alongside Nichelle Tramble Spellman, Malcolm Spellman, Carolyn Strauss and Bernadette Caulfield. Production for Confederate will begin after the final season of GOT.

"There won't be dragons or White Walkers in this series," the duo continued. "But we are creating a world, and we couldn't imagine better partners in world-building than Nichelle and Malcolm, who have impressed us for a long time with their wit, their imagination and their Scrabble-playing skills."

