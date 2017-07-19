Dad of R. Kelly 'captive' claims daughter is being coached in videos

The father of a woman allegedly being held as a "captive" by singer R. Kelly said his daughter is being coached in her recent videos where she claims she is "totally fine."

Timothy Savage told BuzzFeed News he believes his daughter, Joycelyn, is being told "what to say and what not to say" in the videos she released shortly after a detailed and lengthy report claimed the R&B singer is holding several women in a "cult."

"If you look at the video, and I looked at it over 10 times, the video has someone in the back telling her what to say and what not to say," Timothy Savage told BuzzFeed News on Tuesday.

Savage said his daughter's inability to answer questions such as where she's currently located proves she's a "captive."

"She couldn't answer that. You know why?" Savage said. "Because she's not free to go. She's not free to call her mother or father. She's being controlled by a woman or man."

Joycelyn Savage spoke to TMZ on Monday shortly after her parents' news conference, saying she was not brainwashed and is "totally fine."

"I am at a happy place in my life. I'm not being brainwashed or anything like that," Savage said.

Savage on Tuesday released a second video to TMZ to tell her father "to stop."

"What you have done is a complete disaster. You need to stop," she said. "Right now I am fed up with everything you are doing. You are embarrassing me and the whole entire family."

Savage insisted she was "happy" where she's at "and the people that I'm around." She also claimed her father knew "the situation that had happened" the night she met R. Kelly. Timothy Savage did respond to his daughter's video by challenging Kelly to file a lawsuit.

"That's what you want to do? I'll see you in court. File it," the father said in a video to TMZ.

He also said to his daughter, "I'm praying for you, baby."

Kelly's lawyer told Fox News on Tuesday the R&B singer is "alarmed and disturbed at the recent revelations" and "unequivocally denies such accusations."

Cheryl Mack, Kitti Jones and Asante McGee — who claimed they were formerly part of Kelly's entourage — told BuzzFeed the singer controlled their every movement, including when they left the residences, what they posted on social media, what they wore and ate.

"No. You have to ask for food. You have to ask to go use the bathroom… a master at mind control. ... He is a puppet master,” Mack said.