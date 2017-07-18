'God, Country, Golf' by WESLEY HOBBS BAUGUESS

From the publisher: Growing up as a girl with a boy's name, Wesley Hobbs was predestined to take the road less traveled. She spent her youth on the beautiful golf courses of Southwest Florida. While her high school friends wanted to go to Florida colleges, Wesley accepted a golf scholarship to Appalachian State University in the North Carolina Mountains. In college, when she and her friends discovered the Army ROTC boys and listened to their stories, her friends wanted to date them. She wanted to join them.

As an Army cadet, Wesley met a good Christian young man who shared his faith and stole her heart. She married Larry Bauguess during her senior year. Upon graduation, they entered the Army and served together as Lieutenants and Captains. The Army life was perfect for this patriotic duo. They had a wonderful marriage for nearly fourteen years and were blessed with two beautiful daughters along the way.

Tragedy struck in May 2007, when Larry was killed in action while serving overseas with the 82nd Airborne Division. Wesley and her tiny daughters were at home at Fort Bragg when the notification team delivered the heartbreaking news. How would they ever go on without him?

Eventually, Wesley discovered that she already had all the tools she needed. The lessons she learned at church, in the Army and on the golf course had already shaped her character. They had already taught her patience and resilience. Those lessons would serve her well and give her the strength to carry on. This is her story...