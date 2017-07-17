Winnie the Pooh reportedly censored by Chinese officials

Winnie the Pooh may be unbearable for the Chinese president.



The character has reportedly been censored on the Internet in China by Chinese officials, according to The BBC’s China Blog.

The BBC claims Pooh has been censored "because bloggers have been comparing him to China’s president.”



Photos began circulating on social media in 2013 that showed Winnie the Pooh walking with Tigger alongside photos of President Xi walking with President Obama. And then in 2014, a picture of President Xi shaking hands with Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzō Abe hit the Internet, paired with an image of Pooh grabbing Eeyore’s hoof.

According to political analysis portal Global Risk Insights, the most censored photo in China in 2015 was of President Xi was standing up through the sunroof of a car alongside an image of a toy Winnie the Pooh.

In the past, SpongeBob SquarePants, Mickey Mouse and Pokemon were also banned from Chinese television, according to The Guardian.