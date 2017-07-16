Delta allegedly boots Ann Coulter from reserved seat

Conservative columnist Ann Coulter flew into a fit of fury Saturday after Delta Airlines booted her from her reserved “Comfort+’’ seat — which comes with 3 additional inches of legroom — and gave it to another passenger.

In a two-hour tweeting tantrum, she quoted her exchange with a flight attendant: “Why are you taking me out of the extra room seat I specifically booked?’’ she asked.

Their answer, she said, was “I don’t know.’’

The 6-foot-tall Coulter, who is 55, tweeted a picture of the woman who got her aisle seat on the flight from LaGuardia to Florida, noting, “Delta didn’t give my extra room seat to an air marshal or tall person.’’

