James Cromwell to report to jail for plant protest

Actor James Cromwell holds a sign as he takes part in a PETA demonstration demanding Air France stop flying monkeys to laboratories, inside the Tom Bradley International Terminal at Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles, California April 28, 2014.  (Reuters)

James Cromwell will head to jail Friday for blocking traffic to protest a power plant.

A New York town judge sentenced the 77-year-old Cromwell and two fellow protesters to a week in the Orange County Jail for civil disobedience at the construction site of a 650-megawatt natural gas-fired power plant in December 2015.

The protesters say the plant in Wawayanda 60 miles northwest of New York City, threatens the environment. A spokesman for the group Protect Orange County says Cromwell and others will rally at the plant site before reporting to jail Friday afternoon.

Cromwell lives in a neighboring town. He has appeared in more than 50 films, including "Babe" and "L.A. Confidential."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

