Joe Scarborough says he's leaving GOP

“Morning Joe” co-host and former GOP Congressman Joe Scarborough said he is leaving the Republican Party during an appearance Tuesday on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

“I am a Republican but I’m not gonna be a Republican anymore,” Scarborough told Colbert. “I’m gonna become an independent.”

TRUMP ATTACKS 'PSYCHO' JOE SCARBOROUGH, 'CRAZY' MIKA BRZEZINSKI IN TWITTER TEAR

On June 29, President Donald Trump tweeted about Scarborough and his co-host Mika Brzezinski, calling Scarborough “Psycho Joe” and Brzezsinki “low I.Q. Crazy Mika.”

He followed up by suggesting Brzezinski was “bleeding badly from a face-lift” when she and Scarborough visited Mar-a-Lago on December 30.

Scarborough served as a Congressman for the Republican Party in Florida’s 1st District from 1995 to 2001.