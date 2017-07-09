Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich Are married

Julianne Hough is a married woman!

The "Dancing with the Stars" judge tied the knot with Brooks Laich in a beautiful wedding on Saturday, near Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, after nearly two years of being engaged, People reports.

WATCH: Julianne Hough Is Engaged to Brooks Laich!

Hough wore a Custom Marchesa gown and accessorized with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry, according to the outlet. She given away by her father, Bruce.

Laich, meanwhile, wore a Brooks Brothers tuxedo.

RELATED: Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich's Wedding Weekend Is Here! A Look Back at Their Love Story

The NHL pro popped the question to Hough in August 2015, after dating for a year and a half.

Hough couldn't help but gush about Laich while speaking with ET in May, revealing that it was love at "first sight."

"It was crazy. We had been talking for a while, but we hadn't met," she said. "When we saw each other for the first time, it was like, 'And, we're done.'"

As for her wedding must-haves, Hough said to expect the "best dance floor ever, best music, and [my dogs], Lexi and Harley, have to be a part of it. The little dogs, doing something!"

EXCLUSIVE: Derek Hough Talks Julianne's Big Day & the 'DWTS' Double Wedding Weekend: 'It's Gonna Be Amazing'