entertainment

Expand/Collapse Search

Viral

Damon Wayans Jr. defends July 4 tweet about 'racist ancestors': 'Jokes aren't illegal'

Fox News
Cast member Damon Wayans Jr. attends the premiere of the film "Big Hero 6" in Los Angeles November 4, 2014.

Cast member Damon Wayans Jr. attends the premiere of the film "Big Hero 6" in Los Angeles November 4, 2014.  (Reuters)

Damon Wayans Jr. found himself in hot water after he tweeted, “Happy white people proud of their racist ancestors day" on July 4.

The actor's tweet angered many fans, and forced the star to defend himself with a follow-up tweet saying, "Jokes aren't illegal."

"A joke some took too personally. So what," he added.

Despite Wayans' clarification, many people found his tweet "offensive and hateful."

He had to further clarify his tweet after a growing list of critics called him out on Twitter.

"Yep, it was a joke," the actor wrote. "But feel free to be offended by it. ;)."

A rep for the Wayans did not return Fox News' request for comment.

AROUND THE WEB