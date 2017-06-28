Michelle Rodriguez 'might have to say goodbye' to 'Fast & Furious'

Michelle Rodriguez is threatening to leave the "Fast & Furious" franchise if they don't "show some love to the women" in the series.

The actress shared her thoughts on Instagram saying "I just might have to say goodbye to a loved franchise" over what she hinted is a lack of appreciation for the female roles in the films.

She did not clarify if her post had anything to do with her salary for the films.

F8 is out digitally today, I hope they decide to show some love to the women of the franchise on the next one. Or I just might have to say goodbye to a loved franchise. It's been a good ride & Im grateful for the opportunity the fans & studio have provided over the years... One Love 🤘🏼❤️🤗🙏🦄✨🌍🙊🤔 A post shared by Michelle Rodriguez (@mrodofficial) on Jun 27, 2017 at 8:43am PDT

She did add, "It's been a good ride & Im grateful for the opportunity the fans & studio have provided over the years."

The latest flick, in fact, introduced two new female characters played by Charlize Theron and Helen Mirren.

Two more movies are planned for 2019 and 2021 which will add to the eight existing films.