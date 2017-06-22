Cooking with 'Friends': Lauren Green's Chicken Club Casserole

LAUREN GREEN'S CHICKEN CLUB CASSEROLE

Ingredients:

14 oz. pkg Pepperidge Farm Herb Seasoned cubed stuffing mix*

1¼ c. butter

2 c. hot water

½ c. onion, chopped

1 c. celery, diced

4-5 c. cooked chicken, cubed

1 c. mayonnaise (or more)

1 small can drained sliced water chestnut

1 small can sliced mushrooms

2 eggs

2 c. milk

1 can cream of mushroom soup (Campbell's recommended)

8 oz. shredded cheddar cheese

Instructions:

Combine stuffing mix, butter and hot water. Mix together and put half in a 9x13” baking pan or casserole dish.

Sautee onion, celery, and butter in a medium pan.

In a bowl, mix together the cooked chicken, mayonnaise, water chestnuts, and mushrooms. Add to other half of crouton mixture and put in the casserole dish on top of croutons.

Beat together the eggs and milk. Pour over top of the mixture in the pan. Cover with foil and refrigerate overnight.

Remove from refrigerator 1 hour before baking and preheat oven to 325°F.

Mix together cream of mushroom soup and ½ cup of milk. Pour over top of casserole.

Bake uncovered for 45-50 minutes. Then sprinkle with shredded cheddar cheese and continue to back until the cheese is melted.

-----------------------

*You can use other herb seasoned cubed stuffing mix, but the cubes may not be as dense so use much less water.

NOTE: This recipe was created years ago when Pepperidge Farm's Herbed Seasoned cubed stuffing came in 14 oz. packages. It's now in 12 oz. packages, so I usually get two packages and freeze the remaining mix for future casseroles.