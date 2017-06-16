Miley Cyrus quit smoking marijuana because she thought it would kill her

Miley Cyrus decided to come clean about why she got clean.

The "Malibu" singer recently revealed her decision to quit smoking marijuana telling Billboard in May she wanted to be "super clear and sharp."

Now, Cyrus is telling Jimmy Fallon she quit pot because she feared it might kill her.

"I kept having this nightmare, it was seriously horrible…. I had this dream that I would die during my monologue on 'SNL' for some reason. That I would just get so stoned that I just died," Cyrus told Fallon on his late night show Wednesday. "Which I googled, and that’s never happened."

However, Cyrus said she was worried despite discovering "no one's ever died from weed" because "no one has ever smoked as much as I did, so they don't really know [if it's possible.]"

She also said she quit drugs and alcohol because she wanted to be able to promote her new music.

"To sit here, and talk about what I'm doing, I want to be really clear, because I'm actually the most passionate about what I'm doing with this record than I've been," she said. "This is the most important album that I've ever made."