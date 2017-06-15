Playboy model Katie May's estate sues chiropractor for wrongful death

The estate of Playboy model Katie May has filed a wrongful death suit claiming the model would still be alive if her chiropractor did not make "aggressive neck adjustments," according to court documents obtained by TMZ.

The gossip site reports the father of May's 8-year-old daughter filed the suit Wednesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court.

Alex Maimon claims in the suit that Dr. Eric Marc Swartz is to blame for May's death because he should have sent for to the hospital instead of treating her after she suffered a serious neck injury during a photo shoot.

May, who was known as the "queen of Snapchat," died in February 2016 after suffering a stroke. She was 34.

A coroner's report from October 2016 ruled her death to be accidental.

However, Maimon's lawsuit questions the timing of May's death as she died four days after being treated by Swartz.