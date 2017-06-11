Katy Perry reveals past suicidal thoughts

Katy Perry is sharing everything with her fans.

The 32-year-old singer opened up about past suicidal thoughts during a live streamed therapy session to promote her new album, Witness, on Friday.

During a meeting with Siri Sat Nam Singh, a licensed therapist who appears on Viceland's The Therapist, Perry revealed that her 2013 song, "By the Grace of God," was inspired by her former thoughts of suicide.

"I feel ashamed that I would have those thoughts, feel that low and that depressed," she said, adding that the song was written "because I do believe in something much bigger than me and I call that god for me."

"You can be right or you can be loved," she added. "I just want to be loved."

The singer, whose real name is Katheryn Hudson, also opened up about her struggle to maintain her private and public image.

"People talk about my hair, right, and they don't like it, or they wish that it was longer," she said. "I so badly want to be Katheryn Hudson that I don't even want to look like Katy Perry anymore sometimes, and that is a little bit of why I cut my hair."

"I'm a bit more nerdy than everybody thinks I am," she added. "I'm a big goofball. The fantasy of Katheryn went into Katy and made this bigger than life personality."

Perry then revealed that she just recently "learned how to hug."

"I always thought it was like, you know, too intimate, like a sexual thing," she shared. "Like, a hug is a sexual thing -- someone's gonna feel my boobs or something like that. And I didn't realize that that's not everybody's intention. It's just a hug. It's just to like, connect. So I just learned that."