8 things you didn't know about 'The Waltons'

Did you know “The Waltons” classic “Goodnight, John Boy” closing sequence was inspired by an

actual bedtime tradition at the childhood home of the show’s creator, Earl Hamner, Jr?

“Sometimes we would get carried away and say so many goodnights that my father, who had to

get up early in the morning, would say, ‘Alright. That’s enough!’” he revealed in a 2013 interview published by the Archive of American Television.

“RichardThomas, after his first trip to Virginia, came back and said, ‘I always wondered how you people could all say goodnight and be heard, but then I saw the house and it is such a little cracker box that now I understand.’”

“The Waltons” — based more than loosely on Hamner’s life and family in rural Virginia during the Great Depression — debuted on September 14, 1972.

During its nine year run on CBS, the program earned two Golden Globe Awards as well as an Emmy Award for “Outstanding Drama Series.”

There were also seven individual Emmy Awards for its stars: Michael Learned (Olivia Walton), Richard Thomas (“John Boy” Walton), Beulah Bondi (Martha Corrinne Walton), and Ellen Corby (Esther Walton).

“The Waltons” continues to air daily on the INSP Network.

Here’s a few fun facts about one of TV’s most beloved shows.