Candice Swanepoel returns to Victoria's Secret after giving birth to son

She’s back.

Victoria’s Secret announced via Instagram on Tuesday that Candice Swanepoel has returned to modeling lingerie eight months after giving birth to her son Anaca.

Happy to be 🦋Thank you! @victoriassecret @ed_razek @jeromeduran @cgonzalezbeauty @daniellepriano A post shared by Candice Swanepoel (@angelcandices) on May 31, 2017 at 7:17am PDT

CANDICE SWANEPOEL POSES TOPLESS TO REVEAL BABY'S GENDER

The 28-year-old South African model previously shared her pregnancy and journey to motherhood on social media. She then starred in a series of ads for GAP’s Mama Said charity campaign alongside her child.

My baby angel for @gapkids benefiting @everymomcounts directed by @misslivalittle @paolakudacki 👶🏼 #mothersday #love A post shared by Candice Swanepoel (@angelcandices) on May 12, 2017 at 9:54am PDT

Swanepoel previously told Fox News being physically prepared for photoshoots involving skimpy swimsuits and daring undergarments for the popular retailer isn’t a simple task.

HOW CANDICE SWANEPOEL MAINTAINS HER BEACH BODY

“The Victoria’s Secret girls are in shape all year round because we’re working and traveling so much,” she explained. “Being a lingerie model, you don’t just pose lazily, so I kind of spend all day contorting my body, which keeps me in shape most of the year.”



Swanepoel welcomed a baby boy with Hermann Nicoli in October 2016. The couple got engaged in August 2015 after nearly 10 years of dating.