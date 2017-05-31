Candace Cameron on 'The View': ‘I don’t regret leaving’

Candace Cameron Bure says she is living life with no regrets, including her time on “The View.”

“I don’t regret leaving at all because my family is the most important part of my life and the commute from LA to New York every week was very difficult so I couldn’t be happier that I get to have that time with them,” she explained. “My kids are teenagers—I only have a few years left with them in the house before they move out so I just want to relish that time with them and having summer vacations is a part of that and creating memories with them.”

Bure co-hosted the talk show from 2015 to 2016. While on the show, she often disagreed with her co-hosts regarding politics as she was the only conservative. And today, the 41-year-old has some advice for President Trump

“I don’t think any President is going to please everybody. It has never happened and it’s never going to," she said. "He has to stay on track with what he campaigned about and what his focus was and I think the people that voted for him will be pleased if he can accomplish those things.”

Bure’s daughter Natasha is currently breaking into the Hollywood scene – recently writing a book talking about her faith and values and appearing on “The Voice” — and the "Fuller House" star supports her career decision even though it can be dangerous to some young starlets.

“I’ve always been supportive of her career and she wants a career in the music industry and I am there every step of the way and will always be there for her," Bure said. "She has a good head on her shoulders/ She knows mama and papa are watching out for her and I think she is aware of a lot of the pitfalls and the dangers, but she also knows all the great things that I have experienced.”



@enews with mama @candacecbure talking about #LetsBeReal , boys, and parenting 😘 A post shared by Natasha Bure (@natashabure) on Apr 20, 2017 at 4:13pm PDT

