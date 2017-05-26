Ariana Grande vows to return to Manchester: 'We won't let this divide us'

Ariana Grande wrote a long, heartfelt tweet Friday in which she vowed to return to Manchester after a terrorist attack outside of her concert Monday night took the lives of 22 people, most of them her young fans.

"My heart, prayers and deepest condolences are with the victims of the Manchester Attack and their loved ones," Grande wrote. "The way you have handled all of this has been more inspiring and made me more proud than you'll ever know."

The singer said she will return "to the brave city of Manchester" to spend time with her fans and to help raise money for the families and friends of the victims.

"We will never be able to understand why events like this take place because it is not in our nature, which is why we shouldn't recoil," she said. "We will not quit or operate in fear. We won't let this divide us. We won't let hate win."

The 23-year-old, who canceled dates for her "Dangerous Woman Tour" through June 5, said she does not want to spend an entire year away from her fans and wants her music and concerts to be a "safe space" for her fans to escape.

"From the day we started putting the Dangerous Woman Tour together, I said that this show, more than anything else, was intended to be a safe space for my fans. A place for them to escape, to celebrate, to heal, to feel safe and to be themselves...this will not change that."

She concluded by sharing a link for people to donate to the British Red Cross and said, "[The victims] will be on my mind and in my heart every day and I will think of them with everything I do for the rest of my life."

This is the first time Grande has spoken out since she tweeted hours after the attack Monday, "broken. from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't words." She returned to the United States Tuesday.

The Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the attack.

You can find Sasha Savitsky on Twitter @SashaFB.