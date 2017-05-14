Paris Jackson poses topless on Instagram

Paris Jackson has no problems with nudity and even likes to garden in the nude.

The 19-year-old model took to Instagram on Friday to share a moody photo of herself sitting topless on her balcony.

"I'll say it again for those questioning what I stand for and how I express myself. Nudity started as a movement for ‘going back to

nature’, ‘expressing freedom’, ‘being healthier’ and was even called a philosophy. Being naked is part of what makes us human," Jackson wrote. "For me, it helps me feel more connected to mama gaia. I'm usually naked when i garden."

"It's actually a beautiful thing and you don't have to make it sexual the way many Hollywood stars (and the media) do," she continued. "Not only is your body a temple and should be worshiped as so, but also part of feminism is being able to express yourself in your own way, whether it's being conservative and wearing lots of clothes or showing yourself."

"The human body is a beautiful thing and no matter what 'flaws' you have, whether it be scars, or extra weight, stretch marks, freckles, whatever, it is beautiful and you should express yourself however you

feel comfortable," she said. "If this makes some of you upset I completely understand and I encourage you to maybe no longer follow me, but I cannot apologize for this in any way. It is who I am and I refuse to shy away and keep my beliefs a secret."

Jackson, the daughter of late pop star Michael Jackson is

embarking on a modeling career.

