Paris Jackson signs with top modeling agency

It’s official: Paris Jackson is a model.

Michael Jackson‘s daughter, 18, recently signed with IMG Models, joining big names like Gigi and Bella Hadid and Cindy Crawford's daughter Kaia Gerber.

The president of IMG Models, Ivan Bart, shared the news on his Instagram with the caption, “One singular sensation!! Welcome Ms Jackson! @parisjackson #imgstar @imgmodels @carineroitfeld @mario_sorrenti @crfashionbook #CR10Paris.”

Page Six exclusively reported in January that Jackson signed with Rod Stewart’s manager and Jackson has previously shared her interest in modeling.

