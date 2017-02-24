David Hasselhoff: I'm not 'in a hurry' to get married

The Hoff is hoping to have a small wedding.
The 64-year-old former “Baywatch” star told Closer Magazine that he’s in the early planning stages with his fiancé Hayley Roberts, but that he’s looking to have a “quiet” and “small, family-oriented wedding” in Italy, which will be followed by a big ceremony later on with the group Il Divo as entertainment.
“We’re not in a hurry,” said David Hasselhoff to the publication, who then added that he and Roberts, 37, are enjoying figuring out the details together.
“We have a little fight and I can’t stay mad — that’s how I know I’m in love!” said the actor.
Hasselhoff popped the question to Roberts in May 2016 after nearly five years of dating. He proposed while the couple were at a beachside picnic in Malibu.
“We were both in tears I genuinely had no idea he was going to do that,” said Roberts to Hello! Magazine at the time. “I’m still overwhelmed."
Hasselhoff admitted he initially hesitated propsing due to their 27-year age gap, but ultimately decided their love was strong enough to overcome that obstacle.
“I had a saying, ‘You don’t get married because you want to live with someone, you get married because you can’t live without them,’” he said. “I felt that way. I knew that I was really unhappy without her. I waited to propose because I thought I was too old for her.”
