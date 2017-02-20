10 most-outrageous items in the 2017 Oscar nominees gift bags

Not every Oscar nominee in the top categories will go home with a gold statuette, but they will get an outrageous gift bag worth over six-figures.

Distinctive Assets has been gifting impressive swag bags to Academy Award nominees for the last 15 years. The bags are completely unaffiliated with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences.

This year’s bag is titled “Everyone Wins,” and per usual a bag will be delivered to the host and nominees in the Best Actor, Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Actress and Best Director categories the week leading up to Oscar night on Feb. 26.

“We give the bag out to acknowledge a job well done. Celebs are just people and they love getting a gift,” founder of Distinctive Assets Lash Fary told Fox News.

Distinctive Assets describes the swag as “a blend of fabulous, fun, quirky and indulgent items meant to thrill and pamper those who may have everything money can buy but still savor the simple joy of a gift.”

If you're curious about what the people who seem to have it all will be getting on their doorsteps this year, here are a few of the most outrageous items in the bags: