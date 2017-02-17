Danny Masterson reveals wife Bijou Phillips has kidney disease

Danny Masterson has opened up about his wife Bijou Phillips’ battle with kidney disease.

The New York Daily News reported that the 36-year-old actress and model was hospitalized on Wednesday after suffering a blood infection and is in need of a kidney transplant.

The 40-year-old “That ‘70s Show” star told ET in a statement on Friday that Phillips has been “quietly dealing with kidney disease” for years.

Baby best friend... 💗👩‍👧👧🏼😎 A post shared by Bijou Phillips Masterson (@bijouphillips) on Dec 16, 2016 at 9:05am PST

“Bijou was born with small kidneys and has been quietly dealing with kidney disease for the last five years, including being on the transplant list,” said Masterson’s statement. “In an effort to heal her body she has led a stress-free life with a vegan diet, which eventually wasn’t enough, and she’s been privately having dialysis.”

“She recently found out one of her friends is a match and is optimistic that she will have a transplant soon,” he added.

Phillips is the daughter of late singer John Phillips of 1960s group The Mamas & the Papas. She previously got her start as a model before acting, and has been featured in films like “Hostel” and “Almost Famous.” She also made an appearance in the TV series “Raising Hope” alongside her husband.

Phillips and Masterson married in 2011 and welcomed a daughter, Fianna Francis, in 2014.

The New York Daily News also added Fianna turned 3 years old the day before Phillips was rushed to a Santa Barbara hospital.

Masterson’s publicist and Phillips’ manager didn't immediately return Fox News' requests for comment.