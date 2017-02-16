Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Fox & Friends Recipes

Cooking with 'Friends': Adam Klotz's Chicken Spinach Casserole

Fox News
close
Fox News meteorologist shares recipe with help from his mom Video

Cooking with 'Friends': Adam Klotz's chicken casserole

Fox News meteorologist shares recipe with help from his mom

CHICKEN SPINACH BAKE CASSEROLE
Ingredients:
4 c. dried rigatoni or penne pasta
2 chicken breasts, baked and shredded
3½ - 4 c. baby spinach
1⅓ c. light thickened cream
1 c. sun-dried tomatoes
1½ c. parmesan
1 c. shredded mozzarella

Instructions:
Preheat oven to 325°F. Lightly grease 9”x13” dish.
In a large pot, cook pasta then drain.  Add chicken, spinach, cream, tomatoes and 1 cup of parmesan into a large bowl. Toss well and season with salt and pepper. Add in cooked pasta.
Spoon pasta mix into baking dish. Top with remaining parmesan and mozzarella.
Bake until cheese is melted on top.

 