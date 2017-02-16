Cooking with 'Friends': Adam Klotz's Chicken Spinach Casserole

CHICKEN SPINACH BAKE CASSEROLE

Ingredients:

4 c. dried rigatoni or penne pasta

2 chicken breasts, baked and shredded

3½ - 4 c. baby spinach

1⅓ c. light thickened cream

1 c. sun-dried tomatoes

1½ c. parmesan

1 c. shredded mozzarella

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 325°F. Lightly grease 9”x13” dish.

In a large pot, cook pasta then drain. Add chicken, spinach, cream, tomatoes and 1 cup of parmesan into a large bowl. Toss well and season with salt and pepper. Add in cooked pasta.

Spoon pasta mix into baking dish. Top with remaining parmesan and mozzarella.

Bake until cheese is melted on top.