Drake reportedly offered to talk with suicidal man in England, cops said 'no thanks'

Drake was willing to take care of a stranger in need.

The New York Daily News is reporting the 30-year-old Canadian rapper allegedly offered to talk down a man who was attempting to jump off a bridge in England this week.

The Manchester Evening News revealed Drake’s tour bus was stuck in traffic after he left his gig at the Manchester Arena and soon learned it was caused by a man who was standing on the wrong side of the bridge’s barriers.

A member of Drake’s entourage approached officers and said Drake was willing to try and talk to the unknown man down.

“He offered for Drake to speak to the male on the bridge, if that would help. The offer was declined with thanks,” said Inspector Phil Spurgeon of the City Centre Integrated Neighborhood Policing Team to the UK-based publication.

According to the paper, the man on the bridge was eventually brought down by authorities just before 7 a.m. on Sunday and then hospitalized.

Cop dealing with man on Mancunian Way bridge 6am Sat offered help by @Drake & entourage stuck in traffic. Cop probably said 'We'll Be Fine' — GMP City Centre (@GMPCityCentre) February 12, 2017

