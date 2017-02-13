Metallica falls victim to multiple Grammy flubs

It looked like the sandman may have entered the Grammys ahead of Metallica, as the awards show was often asleep at the wheel when it came to the legendary metal band.

In a live telecast marred by technical mishaps (Travolta) and performer do-overs (Adele), Metallica took it on the chin not once, not twice, but three times.

First, presenter LaVerne Cox failed to mention Metallica... while she was introducing Metallica. Setting up their performance of "Moth Into Flame," Cox announced: "Ladies and gentleman, all my gender non-binary people watching tonight, eight-time Grammy award winners and six-time Grammy winner, Lady Gaga."

Yes, she forgot one key word. And while Lady Gaga was indeed onstage, she was just there singing backup for the 110-million-record selling -- and eight-time Grammy winning -- band.

Cox later apologized.

I am so sorry to #Metallica and all their fans. I am told I didn't say their names during the intro. Love you Metallica. You Rock. #Grammys — Laverne Cox (@Lavernecox) February 13, 2017

But it’s a good thing Gaga showed up for her cameo, because after roaring into a pyrotechnic laden intro, singer/guitarist James Hetfield stepped up to his mic only to find that it didn’t work. At all. Which meant after a couple aborted verses he had to scurry over to Lady Gaga’s mic and share hers.

Well/ Metallica and Lady Gaga was still great, regartless of the Mic screw up. #Grammys — Big D (@BigKahuna2207) February 13, 2017

But that’s not all.

Megadeth, fronted by Metallica’s original lead guitarist Dave Mustaine, took home the night’s Grammy for Best Metal Performance. But instead of playing a Megadeth song as the band made its way to the stage, they instead played a classic Metallica song, “Master of Puppets.”

You can bet Hetfield was not happy about that, either.