Entertainment

Expand/Collapse Search

Music

Metallica falls victim to multiple Grammy flubs

Metallica's James Hetfield and Lady Gaga perform "Moth into Flame" at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S. , February 12, 2017. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson - RTSYCTU

Metallica's James Hetfield and Lady Gaga perform "Moth into Flame" at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S. , February 12, 2017. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson - RTSYCTU

It looked like the sandman may have entered the Grammys ahead of Metallica, as the awards show was often asleep at the wheel when it came to the legendary metal band.

In a live telecast marred by technical mishaps (Travolta) and performer do-overs (Adele), Metallica took it on the chin not once, not twice, but three times.

First, presenter LaVerne Cox failed to mention Metallica... while she was introducing Metallica. Setting up their performance of "Moth Into Flame," Cox announced: "Ladies and gentleman, all my gender non-binary people watching tonight, eight-time Grammy award winners and six-time Grammy winner, Lady Gaga." 

Yes, she forgot one key word. And while Lady Gaga was indeed onstage, she was just there singing backup for the 110-million-record selling -- and eight-time Grammy winning -- band.

Cox later apologized.

But it’s a good thing Gaga showed up for her cameo, because after roaring into a pyrotechnic laden intro, singer/guitarist James Hetfield stepped up to his mic only to find that it didn’t work. At all. Which meant after a couple aborted verses he had to scurry over to Lady Gaga’s mic and share hers.

But that’s not all.

Megadeth, fronted by Metallica’s original lead guitarist Dave Mustaine, took home the night’s Grammy for Best Metal Performance. But instead of playing a Megadeth song as the band made its way to the stage, they instead played a classic Metallica song, “Master of Puppets.”

You can bet Hetfield was not happy about that, either.

 

 

AROUND THE WEB