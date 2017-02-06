Patriots superfan Mark Wahlberg had to leave Super Bowl

When it comes to priorities, Mark Wahlberg always puts family first.

The 45-year-old actor, Boston native and Patriots superfan attended the Super Bowl with his wife, Reah Durham, and their two sons, Michael and Brendan, on Sunday. And while the family was geared up for the festivities with matching jerseys kickoff, they had to skip out on the history-making game sooner than expected.

I had to leave the game early because my youngest son wasn't feeling well. Trust me, I would have loved to be at the stadium -- but family first. Doesn't mean I don't love my Patriots too! ❤ A photo posted by Mark Wahlberg (@markwahlberg) on Feb 5, 2017 at 8:43pm PST

“I had to leave the game early because my youngest son wasn’t feeling well,” Wahlberg posted on Instagram. “Trust me, I would have loved to be at the stadium — but family first. Doesn’t mean I don’t love my Patriots too!”

Big day with my little guys. #PatsNation A photo posted by Mark Wahlberg (@markwahlberg) on Feb 5, 2017 at 1:22pm PST

Fortunately, Wahlberg and his sons were able to enjoy some brief moments of what should have been a joyous family outing. He posted several photos on social media on the field where he captioned one, “Big day with my little guys.”

With my better half. #family A photo posted by Mark Wahlberg (@markwahlberg) on Feb 5, 2017 at 5:31pm PST

He also snapped a sweet selfie with his wife, which he noted as his “better half.”

What a game! 🏆 #Patriots A photo posted by Mark Wahlberg (@markwahlberg) on Feb 5, 2017 at 7:44pm PST

The day did end on a joyous note for the Wahlbergs. The Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons 34 to 28 in a comeback, leading to the team’s fifth title win.

“What a game!” wrote Wahlberg.

He also didn’t waste any time consoling a few of his famous friends, who were rooting for the opposing team.

Trying to console my guy @usher. All love! A photo posted by Mark Wahlberg (@markwahlberg) on Feb 5, 2017 at 8:33pm PST

“Sorry buddy,” he captioned in a shot of himself FaceTiming with rapper/actor Ludacris.