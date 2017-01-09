Julianna Margulies is done being “The Good Wife.”

Margulies, who was the show’s main star, won’t return for the show’s spinoff, “The Good Fight,” that’s streaming on CBS All Access in February.

Co-creator Robert King, of “The Good Wife” and “The Good Fight,” told reporters at the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour that Margulies won’t be turning up on the spinoff.

“We talked to Julianna about the show and her relationship to it and we kind of agreed that ‘The Good Wife’ ended that story. I don't think you'd expect that this year.”

Co-star Christine Baranski explained that Margulies has passed the baton on, allowing the show’s characters to move on without her.

"I just emailed her this morning. We're great friends. She passed the baton on to me. She was done. She said, 'After seven years, I'm exhausted. I've told the story. I need to get back to my husband and my child and my life.' So that final episode was a real culmination of seven years," she explained.

Baranski indirectly referenced the rumored bad blood between Margulies and some cast members.

“We're dear friends,” Baranski stressed. “I love Jules; I love her husband. She just gracefully passed the baton on, and now I've passed that baton on to Cush [Jumbo ] and Rose [Leslie] and Erica [Tazel]. We've got five wonderful leading ladies on this show.”

“The Good Fight” takes place one year after “The Good Wife” where Diane Lockhart (Baranski) finds herself out of a job from her law firm and forced to start over once a financial scheme knocks her down. The full length trailer premiered to reporters at the TCA Monday morning.

Several characters from “The Good Wife” will appear in the 10-episode spinoff.

“The Good Fight” premieres Sunday, Feb. 19 at on CBS All Access.

